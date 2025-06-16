Metro dismisses fake TMPD recruitment ads

The Tshwane metro has recently issued a statement warning residents regarding a fraudulent advert circulating for this year’s Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) intake.

In a statement issued by the metro, the ads were denounced, and the public was assured that no such advert had been sanctioned.

The ad is a flyer which features an altered image of the Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya. It states that the recruitment drive involves the intake of 200 trainees for the TMPD, which is taking place from June 15 and closing on July 31.

The metro said that the unauthorised use of the mayor’s image is a clear violation of municipal branding protocols and is intended to falsely legitimise the scam.

It also assured residents that there is no current TMPD recruitment process matching these dates or details.

“This disinformation campaign is an attempt to exploit job seekers and tarnish the reputation of the city’s official recruitment processes. All legitimate municipal vacancies and training opportunities are only advertised through formal and verified communication channels, including newspapers and the city’s official website: www.tshwane.gov.za, specifically under the Job Forum and E-Recruitment portals. Any recruitment process outside of these channels should be treated as a scam,” the statement read.

The metro urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious job advertisements to the relevant authorities.

Under no circumstances should residents share their personal information or make any form of payment in response to this fraudulent flyer.

The metro reiterates that the flyer in circulation is fake news and should not be entertained or acted upon.

Residents are encouraged to verify all official information directly with the municipality to avoid falling victim to scams.

