Here’s what you need to know about fuel prices in July

Pretoria motorists may want to brace for potential fuel price changes in July, as mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund reveals shifting trends driven by surging global oil prices and ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

While the resilient rand has mitigated some of the impact, early indicators suggest that fluctuating fuel costs may lie ahead.

Here is what you need to know:

Petrol 93: increase of 6 cents per litre

Petrol 95: increase of 9 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): increase of 10 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): increase of 12 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin: increase of 1 cent per litre

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy releases the official fuel prices only a few days before they take effect.

Still, current data provide a reliable indication of the likely direction of fuel costs, even amid ongoing market uncertainty.

