Here’s what you need to know about fuel prices in July

Mid-month data offers a glimpse into what could be waiting at the pumps next month. Here’s what you need to know.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here’s what you need to know about petrol prices in July
Don’t hit the road without knowing what fuel prices might look like next month Photo: Stock

Pretoria motorists may want to brace for potential fuel price changes in July, as mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund reveals shifting trends driven by surging global oil prices and ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

While the resilient rand has mitigated some of the impact, early indicators suggest that fluctuating fuel costs may lie ahead.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Petrol 93: increase of 6 cents per litre
  • Petrol 95:  increase of 9 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): increase of 10 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale):  increase of 12 cents per litre
  • Illuminating paraffin:  increase of 1 cent per litre

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy releases the official fuel prices only a few days before they take effect.

Still, current data provide a reliable indication of the likely direction of fuel costs, even amid ongoing market uncertainty.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
