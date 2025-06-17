Scheduled power supply interruption for audits of north substations

The Tshwane metro has announced planned power outages in several northern areas between June 17 and 19 as part of crucial audits and efficiency tests at the Wolmer and K1 Substations.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the audits will be carried out by technicians from the Energy and Electricity Department.

Mashigo said the tests are aimed at assessing and improving the performance of both substations, especially during high-demand periods.

“Unfortunately, in the interest of safety and lack of a backfeed line, this inevitable exercise compels the municipality to shut down power supply to both affected substations.”

The power supply to the Wolmer and K1 Substations will be interrupted for four hours from 09:00 to 13:00.

Areas that will be affected during these outages include:

– Wolmer

– Ninapark

– Theresapark

– Eldorette

– Clarina

– Winternest

– Hesteapark

– Klerksoord

– Heatherdale

– Parts of Dorandia

– BVN 45 line

– Soshanguve Block VV, WW, and XX

– BVN line 176

Mashigo assured residents that all efforts will be made to complete the work within the scheduled timeframe to minimise disruptions.

“The planned audits and tests are essential for identifying areas of improvement in electricity supply management.

“The findings from these activities are expected to assist the metro in improving efficiency and reducing the risk of unplanned outages in the future.”

The metro has apologised for the inconvenience the power interruptions will cause.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!