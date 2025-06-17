Suspects due in court over gun possession charges

Two male suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week after being apprehended with two illegal firearms last week in the CBD.

The arrest came in on June 10 around 13:00, when the two suspects (aged 41 and 45) were stopped on the corner of Struben and Andries streets during patrols.

Pretoria Central SAPS spokesperson Constable Thabang Nkhumise said the pair were taken into custody after officers searched their belongings.

“What seemed to be a daily routine in stop-and-search led to the discovery of the two firearms hidden in a backpack that the two suspects were carrying. As a result, two male suspects are behind bars after being found in possession of two firearms, namely a Model PMK-380 calibre with a magazine loaded with two live rounds,” Nkhumise said.

Another successful arrest comes after one male suspect aged 38 was spotted and stopped at the corner of Struben Street and Eskia Mphahlele Drive on June 11 at around 11:15.

A body search was conducted, and a 9mm firearm with a magazine loaded with 12 live rounds was found hidden around his waist.

Vispol Head Colonel Maboea congratulated the team led by Captain Nthuteng Mogotsi, consisting of Sergeant Matlakala, Reservist Khumalo Lebelo, and two patrollers, Fannie Raseroka and Richard Masala, on the successful arrests.

He thanked the Gauteng traffic and crime prevention wardens for their unwavering support and efforts in combatting crime in the inner city.

The recovered firearms will be sent to ballistics for further analysis to check if they were used in the commission of other crimes.

All suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms with live ammunition and are expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

