Mooiplaats home invasion ends in fatal shooting

A home invasion in Mooiplaats, East of Pretoria, on Friday, June 20, culminated in a shooting between security guards and suspects.

According to police spokesperson Johan van Dyk, the events began when a resident heard his dogs barking outside and went to investigate at around 21:30.

“The man was approached by five adult African men armed with pangas,” Van Dyk stated. The men then attacked the victim.

“The suspects also forced entry into the homes of other tenants, attacking them and robbing them of a television and a cell phone. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.”

While police did not disclose the extent of the victims’ injuries, social media posts suggested they were severe.

According to Van Dyk, private security in the area tracked the suspects into nearby bushes.

“Seeing that they were surrounded, the suspects allegedly attacked the security guards with the pangas. The guards retaliated, shooting two of the suspects. One died at the scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital.”

Van Dyk confirmed that police are investigating a case of house robbery, murder, possession of stolen property, and possession of house break-in tools.

ALSO READ: Pretoria’s Operation Shanela: 297 arrested in major crime crackdown

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!