Pretoria’s Operation Shanela: 297 arrested in major crime crackdown

Multi-disciplinary efforts involving police, other government departments, and community policing forums led to the arrest of nearly 300 individuals as part of ongoing initiatives to combat crime in Pretoria this weekend.

A coalition of various crime-fighting organisations resulted in the apprehension of 297 suspects for a range of offences, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, bribery, and rape, according to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk.

Captain van Dyk stated that Saturday’s Operation Shanela specifically targeted the Hercules and Pretoria West policing precincts.

“A roadblock with two tactical teams was deployed across the Hercules and Pretoria West areas, resulting in the detention of 33 undocumented foreign nationals, who are currently being processed by immigration authorities,” he explained.

During the operation, 544 individuals and 291 vehicles were searched, leading to 14 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Targeted patrols were conducted at 41 identified crime hotspots, resulting in further arrests and the issuance of fines. This included one person arrested for public drinking, interfering with police duties, and resisting arrest, as well as one suspect found in possession of three zip-lock bags containing crystal meth,” van Dyk added.

Traffic enforcement units issued 19 AARTO infringement notices, totalling R13,500 in fines. Liquor compliance inspections were carried out at 12 establishments, resulting in the closure of seven for non-compliance. A total of 272,310 ml of alcohol and 17 cartons of illegal cigarettes were confiscated.

The breakdown of other arrests included:

– Gender-based violence-related offences: 1

– Murder: 1

– Attempted murder: 1

– Armed robbery: 4

– Kidnapping: 6

– Bribery: 2

– Rape: 8

The operation involved collaboration among various authorities, including SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Traffic Police, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, the Department of Correctional Services, the Department of Community Safety, and representatives from local Community Policing Forums.

SAPS District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, expressed gratitude to all participating stakeholders for their ongoing cooperation and commitment to enhancing community safety. He emphasised that such disruptive crime-combatting operations will continue across Tshwane to maintain and restore law and order.

To report suspicious activities, please contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS app.

ALSO READ: Mozambican kidnapping kingpin shot, killed in police op

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!