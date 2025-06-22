New wheels make life easier for learners in the north

In a heartwarming act of community upliftment, the DT Foundation donated three brand-new 16-seater Quantum Ses’fikile minibuses to the Gracia Child and Youth Care Centre in Pretoria North recently.

The donations are bringing renewed hope and opportunity to the children who call the centre home.

The donation, made in response to the children’s urgent need for safe and reliable transport to school and activities, has been hailed as life-changing by the staff and board of the Gracia Centre.

“The children’s home had a serious need for safe transport,” said Jaco van Tonder, chairperson of the Gracia Board.

“These three buses will allow us to safely get the children to and from school. Everyone is excited about what this means for the children and what more we can now offer them. We are incredibly grateful to the DT Foundation and to our Heavenly Father who brought them across our path.”

Van Tonder also extended his heartfelt thanks to house mother Trudie Henderson and her dedicated staff, emphasising that Gracia could not survive without their tireless work and the support of the public.

“Gracia cannot exist without people like you and the generosity of our donors. The DT Foundation has supported us for years, and they always show up when we need it most.”

The foundation has indeed played a pivotal role in Gracia’s growth.

Early in 2023, they successfully handed over a renovated 20-room hostel to the centre, shortly after which they paved a large section of the front yard, turning it into a clean and welcoming space.

“We started House Gracia in 2009 with one goal: to create a haven for children from underprivileged or broken homes,” explained Annelize Grobler, spokesperson for Gracia.

“We want to give these kids more than just a place to stay. We want to teach them values, help them heal, and provide them with proper education. At Gracia, we want them to feel like they are home.”

With over 80 children currently residing across two premises, Gracia is a lifeline for kids sent by welfare organisations after being referred by the courts for care, many of whom arrive after experiencing neglect or abuse.

“When these children come to us, they are in desperate need of love and attention. We help them find themselves again after the trauma they have endured and teach them to be part of a community and our Gracia family,” Grobler said.

The children are now thriving, currently preparing for exams at schools like Laerskool Danie Malan, Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz, and Hoërskool Pretoria-Noord.

Gracia receives no provincial or national funding, and the community continues to step in to fill this funding gap.

The foundation’s support goes beyond transport: recent contributions include a power inverter and batteries to keep the kitchen operational and ensure hot water remains available for the children.

“We dream of giving every child a second chance at life,” Grobler shared.

Gracia is currently running a campaign to raise funds to take the children to Port Shepstone at the end of the year for a beach holiday, something many of them have never experienced. The cost is R4 500 per child, and they are appealing to the public to help make this dream a reality.

Their upcoming fundraising Golf Day on June 20 at the Akasia Golf Club is another opportunity for the public to get involved and show support for the cause. For more information, call 076 412 5150.

Gracia Child and Youth Care Centre is situated at 367 Burger Street in Pretoria North and can be contacted on 012 546 6681.

