Dogs poisoned in Faerie Glen, CPF urges pet safety protocols

The Garsfontein CPF is calling on residents in the east of Pretoria to keep their pets safe.

The policing forum also urged pet owners to enrol their furry friends in obedience training to help prevent them from accepting food from strangers.

The call comes after a dog was recently killed, while another is in critical condition.

The two Yorkies had allegedly been poisoned in an incident on Panbult Street in Faerie Glen on Monday night.

Garsfontein CPF chairperson Aris Ruyter said two small dogs were poisoned.

“One of the dogs unfortunately died, the other is being treated at the vet,” Ruyter said.

He said after the CPF spoke to the owner, at this stage, no definitive modus operandi or time of when the poison/bait was placed in the front garden can be determined.

Ruyter said the thieves normally poison dogs at yards or properties that have motorbikes to gain entry and steal.

“They usually put the poison on steak or other bits of meat they know the dogs will eat.”

He said residents need to familiarise themselves with life-saving measures they can take to protect their pets if poisoned.

What to do if you suspect your dog has been poisoned:

– Act immediately, time is critical.

– Do not wait for symptoms to worsen (vomiting, excessive drooling, trembling, diarrhoea, weakness or seizures).

– Rush your dog to the nearest vet or emergency animal clinic as fast as possible.

– If safe to do so, take a sample or photo of any suspicious food or bait found on your property, but do not handle it with your bare hands.

– Inform your vet of what was possibly ingested and provide context.

– Report the incident to your local CPF, SAPS, and security provider, ASAP.

Safety advice for residents:

– Inspect your property daily, especially gardens, entrances, and gates, for anything unusual.

– Install or check street-facing security cameras and motion lights, which deter criminals.

– Share footage if you notice suspicious behaviour, people loitering, bending near gates, throwing objects over fences, etc.

– Don’t leave food or treats outside, it can mask or attract poison bait.

– Talk to your neighbours, especially if you have had disagreements. Many past cases in Pretoria east have been traced back to neighbours’ disputes or retaliatory actions, not necessarily recurring threats.

-While most perpetrators do not return, do not let your guard down. Maintain vigilance and report anything suspicious immediately.

