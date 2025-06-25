Menlyn shopping centre evacuated — Here’s what you need to know

Shoppers at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre were temporarily evacuated from the Grocery Avenue section of the mall on Wednesday morning.

Marketing manager Andrea van Schoor said the partial evacuation took place around 9 am as part of the centre’s ongoing safety and compliance procedures.

She said operations have since returned to normal, with the centre open and trading.

“For your convenience, we will continue to proactively engage our customers of any scheduled compliance efforts in the shopping centre.”

