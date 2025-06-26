Ga-Rankuwa community condemns sexual violence, calls for swifter justice

Community members are calling for swifter justice and an end to sexual violence in the north of Pretoria.

Outraged residents protested outside the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on June 24, condemning sexual violence in the community.

The protest came after a suspect appeared in court on Tuesday morning for the alleged rape of a teenager, intensifying calls for greater protection.

Locals expressed frustration over gender-based violence (GBV) and demanded that perpetrators be held accountable.

A GBV activist and political organisation calling itself the Labour Party, condemned sexual violence in the community and demanded that perpetrators of sexual violence be held accountable for their crimes.

“Perpetrators of rape and murder cannot be rehabilitated, we believe that they should not be kept in our prisons,” said secretary general, Lindi Mkhumbane.

She said harsher and stricter sentences for perpetrators will reflect the severity of sexual offences.

“We advocate for the reintroduction of the death penalty and that accused individuals should be killed if proven guilty of rape and murder.

“Our women and children are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, and we will not stand for that.”

According to her, the scourge of GBV is caused by flaws in the legal system.

“Our streets are not safe, our homes are not safe. We think that the reason for that is because perpetrators know that in as inasmuch as we can go to the police and bring our cases forward, they know that the justice system has so many loopholes. The likelihood is that they will not be convicted for the crimes that they commit.”

Mkhumbane called for a better justice system, one that will ensure that justice is served for all victims of GBV.

Residents demanded that cases of sexual violence be prioritised and justice delivered firmly.

Feni Molefe expressed her disappointment in the justice system.

“Our justice system is failing us, especially when it comes to cases of GBV. They focus so much on the perpetrator and not much on the victim.”

She said most residents live in fear in their communities, where they should be feeling the safest.

“We live with these perpetrators among us in our communities, but people are too scared to report them to the police because they think the offenders will just easily escape justice.”

Thapelo Ndiki urged residents to come together in building a society that is safe for everyone.

“We are fed up with the raping of our mothers and children.

“We have to build a culture where sexual violence is condemned by everyone, and offenders know that they will face the full might of the law,” he said.

Sithabile Nkabinde said trials for individuals accused of sexual violence must not take a long time to conclude.

“Attending court cases for rape trials is very draining. The longer it drags, the more the victims and their families fall into depression.”

She said enhanced support systems must be provided for survivors of sexual violence.

