Watch: Snow falls in Namibia — Here’s when Pretoria will feel the chill

Snow is falling in parts of Namibia, with temperatures plunging as a powerful cold front begins its march across southern Africa. And Pretoria? Get ready — the chill is on its way.

According to the South African Weather Service, an intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, bringing with it damaging winds, freezing temperatures, and snowfall over high-lying areas.

The cold front will be followed by a surface high-pressure system, which will extend over large parts of the interior, resulting in cold to very cold conditions across the Eastern Cape from Thursday into Friday.

In Pretoria and much of Gauteng, residents can expect to start feeling the drop in temperatures from Thursday evening, with bitterly cold mornings forecast heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, snowfalls of 1–5cm are forecast for the northern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, while very rough seas and gale-force winds are expected along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Impact-Based Weather Warnings:

Yellow Level 2 Warning (June 25-26): Damaging winds could cause localised damage to structures and increase the risk of runaway veld fires in areas including Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Sarah Baartman Districts, as well as Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi municipalities.

Damaging winds could cause localised damage to structures and increase the risk of runaway veld fires in areas including Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Sarah Baartman Districts, as well as Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi municipalities. Yellow Level 2 (June 26): Dangerous coastal conditions could pose a threat to small vessels between Plettenberg Bay and East London, with a risk of capsizing.

Dangerous coastal conditions could pose a threat to small vessels between Plettenberg Bay and East London, with a risk of capsizing. Yellow Level 1 (June 26): Disruptive snow is expected to cause traffic delays and may affect livestock and crops, particularly in Senqu and Elundini local municipalities.

The SA Weather Service is advising small-stock farmers to take precautions. Windy and icy conditions, along with snowfall, could lead to the loss of vulnerable livestock, particularly in exposed rural areas.

Pretorians are encouraged to brace for a sharp change in weather by Friday, 27 June, with early morning temperatures expected to dip into the low single digits. While no snow is expected in Gauteng, residents can expect icy winds and frosty mornings, possibly stretching into the weekend.

