Celeste and her dog Shadow found safe

There is relief across Pretoria and beyond today as Celeste van Aswegen and her dog Shadow have been found safe, bringing an end to a tense five-day search.

It is believed that she was found on Wednesday evening at a lodge in KwaZulu-Natal.

Celeste was reported missing on Saturday, June 21, 2025, after she was last seen near Menlyn Shopping Centre on Atterbury Road, driving a grey Volkswagen Amarok. She and Shadow had not been seen or heard from since, sparking widespread concern and a coordinated search effort involving family, friends, the public, and private investigator Mike Bolhuis.

Family members confirmed that both Celeste and Shadow have been located and are safe.

Details surrounding their whereabouts during the missing period have not yet been made public.

When reporting a loved one missing, it’s crucial to provide clear and detailed information to assist search teams and authorities. Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network shared the following checklist of essential details that should be included in a missing person’s report:

Start by stating the location where the person was last seen and their full name and age. Include a physical description such as height, weight, hair colour, and eye colour. Describe the clothing they were last seen wearing as accurately as possible.

It’s also important to note the exact time and place they were last seen, as well as whether a missing person case number has been opened. Indicate if their cellphone is on or off, and whether there is any tracking device in their vehicle. If the missing person has a known medical condition, this must be clearly stated.

Finally, provide a short summary of the circumstances surrounding their disappearance—for example, their destination, who they were with, or any unusual behaviour prior to going missing.

Sharing complete and accurate information from the start can make a vital difference in locating a missing person quickly and safely.

