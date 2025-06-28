Here is the COLDEST town in South Africa NOW

South Africans are bundling up as a powerful cold front grips much of the country — but nowhere felt it more than Biesiesvlei, a small town near Smithfield in the Free State, where the temperature plummeted to a staggering –10.1°C early this morning.

The icy reading was captured at 06:16 and now tops the list of the coldest spots in South Africa this week.

From high-altitude towns to unexpected frost zones, the winter chill has truly arrived.

According to Vox Weather, cold air will continue to dominate the country, with widespread frost expected across the interior in the coming days. Inland towns, especially in the Free State, Northern and Eastern Cape, are set to face bitter morning lows this week.

Disruptive rain is expected over parts of the City of Cape Town, potentially causing localised flooding in susceptible areas and roads. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and plan for delays.

Meanwhile, the SPCA urges all pet and livestock owners to act quickly:

Ensure animals have dry, warm, and secure shelter

Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure

Reinforce kennels, stables, and shelters against strong winds

Use extra blankets or straws for warmth

Provide unfrozen water and sufficient food

“They depend on us — let’s keep our animals safe and warm.”

