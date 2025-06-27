Top five hijacked vehicles in Pretoria – Are you driving one?

Hijackings remain a serious threat on Pretoria’s roads, with criminals targeting specific vehicles using increasingly calculated tactics.

As incidents continue to rise in key hotspots across the city, knowing whether your car fits the profile could be the difference between staying safe or becoming a statistic.

Here’s what’s driving the trend—and how to protect yourself.

Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network said here are the most targeted vehicles in the country now:

VW Polo

Toyota Hilux

Ford Ranger

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Fortuner

These models are often targeted due to their resale value, parts demand, and, increasingly, use in cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicates.

While carjackings in South Africa declined by 15.1% year-on-year (from 5,338 in Q4 2024 to 4,533 in Q4 2025), Pretoria remains a high-risk area, particularly in the following precincts:

Here are the hotspots in Pretoria:

Pretoria West

Mamelodi East & Mamelodi West

Sunnyside

Akasia

Temba

Hijackings in Pretoria often occur:

Near major intersections and traffic light stops.

In driveways during arrivals/departures.

Around shopping centres and transport hubs.

What is the modus operandi?

Criminals typically operate in small armed groups, often using follow-home tactics. Electronic jamming and surveillance of daily routines are standard methods used to select victims.

