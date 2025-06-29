Police nab 343 suspects in Tshwane

Police were out in full force in Tshwane this weekend targeting the rural precincts of Cullinan and Boschkop.

Captain Johan Van Dyk said the police in Tshwane were continuing to tackle the disruptive crime operations with Operation Shanela.

“This planned intervention is aimed at continued actions by addressing crime in Tshwane,” said Van Dyk.

He added that the crime interventions resulted in the arrest of 343 suspects for various criminal offences.

He continued, “These results are a direct outcome of planning, strategic deployments and heightened visibility aimed at reducing crime and continued tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.”

He said through the strategic deployments, detectives were responsible for 274 arrests, including 82 suspects for gender-based violence-related offences, one for murder, six for attempted murder, eight for armed robbery, 26 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 10 for rape.

He said a roadblock with two operational teams was deployed in the Cullinan and Boschkop areas, resulting in 906 individuals and 450 vehicles being searched.

He said 13 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 22 undocumented foreign nationals were detained.

According to Van Dyk, “The undocumented foreign nationals are currently being processed by immigration authorities.” “Targeted patrols were conducted at 18 identified crime hotspots, leading to further arrests and the issuing of fines, including 20 persons for public drinking with eight persons for being intoxicated in public.”

He said traffic enforcement units issued 16 AARTO infringement notices, totalling R7 250 in fines.

“Liquor compliance inspections were carried out at 15 establishments, resulting in four being closed for non-compliance. A total of 724,145 ml of alcohol and two music sound systems were confiscated.”

Van Dyk said the operation was executed by the District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, the Department of Home Affairs, Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Traffic Police, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, and representatives of the local Community Policing Forum.

He further encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS App.

