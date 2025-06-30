Majorettes close off Youth Month in style with GBV awareness at clinic

Drum majorette group The Stars of Clarina and Soshanguve brought Youth Month to a meaningful close on June 27, with a spirited performance at Karenpark Clinic in a fusion of rhythm, resilience, and social awareness.

The group, made up of young girls and boys from Clarina and Soshanugve, was invited as special guests to participate in a Youth Day Celebration that doubled as a gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaign.

Wearing white uniforms with pink symbolising the fight against GBV, they marched with pride and discipline, captivating the community members gathered outside the clinic.

But it wasn’t just about drills. The group used their platform to speak out against violence affecting women and children in their communities.

“This is not just about performing,” said Kgadi Molomo, founder and coach of the group.

She said they are using their voices and movement to say they are not just victims or statistics, but are powerful and will stand against abuse.

Founded in September last year, the Stars of Clarina have quickly become more than just a majorette team; they’ve evolved into a safe space for young girls, many of whom come from households affected by poverty, absent parents, and social issues.

The group instils discipline, self-esteem, and sisterhood through regular practice and performances.

Molomo said their participation in the Karenpark Clinic event forms part of a growing collaboration between community-based youth initiatives and the health sector.

Karenpark Clinic, which provides essential healthcare to thousands in Pretoria North and surrounding areas, hosted the Youth Day Celebration to promote wellness, raise awareness on social issues, and uplift the youth in a positive setting.

The event included interactive talks on sexual and reproductive health, counselling booths for survivors of abuse, and access to information on mental health support and emergency GBV services.

The Stars of Clarina and Soshanguve stole the spotlight with their synchronised routines and heartfelt messages against gender-based violence.

Keith Mogale of Stars of Soshanguve said the groups can be supported by being provided a space to practise.

“The group is available after school hours, and we don’t have enough space to practise. You can see that this group is full of ambition, and we are proud that their backgrounds don’t determine their potential.

“The youth is no longer safe in a community such as Soshanguve, where we come from. We are trying by all means to make others join in so that we can create a better community,” said Mogale.

As the drums faded and the event drew to a close, the energy remained palpable, one of unity, youth empowerment, and a shared stand against violence.

The drum majorettes left their mark not only as performers but as voices of hope in a country grappling with the scourge of GBV.

