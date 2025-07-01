Call for provision of water tankers as Hartebeeshoek shutdown looms

Residents across the north of Tshwane are bracing for a major water shutdown as Rand Water is set to begin 16 days of maintenance on the Hartebeeshoek Reservoir, starting July 3.

The essential maintenance work, which will affect Tshwane’s reservoirs and meters supplied by the Hartebeeshoek Reservoir, is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 3, at 07:00 and is expected to be completed on Friday, July 18, at 19:00.

With supply disruptions expected to affect large parts of the north, communities are taking matters into their own hands, storing water, co-ordinating with neighbours, and calling for urgent intervention from the Tshwane metro in the form of water tankers.

The prolonged shutdown, scheduled to last until July 18, forms part of a Rand Water and Tshwane infrastructure upgrade.

While the metro has promised contingency plans, residents said past experiences have left them doubtful.

In areas such as Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve, previous water shutdowns were marred by delays in water tanker deliveries or no tankers arriving at all.

“Last time, our taps ran dry and no tanker showed up for days. We had to walk long distances just to get water for drinking and cooking. We can’t go through that again.

“We need water tankers deployed every day in all affected areas,” said Selina Mashaba, a resident of Soshanguve.

Mashaba said it is not the first time they’ve had to live like this.

“It’s time the municipality treats water like the essential service it is, not something we must beg for every time maintenance is done.”

Households in areas like Akasia, Mabopane, and Winterveldt have begun storing water in plastic drums, buckets, and bottles in anticipation of the outage.

Mabatho Nkadimeng said the water interruption comes at a bad time, because children are not going to school. She added there’s nothing she can do about the situation.

“We have two drums that we are filling slowly. But with three kids at home, that won’t last long. If tankers don’t come, we’ll be in trouble.

“Rand Water and the City of Tshwane are playing with our lives. We cannot survive 16 days without water. This is not just an inconvenience, it’s a crisis.”

Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba assured residents that roaming water tankers would be dispatched as and when the need arises.

According to the metro, the city has been notified by Rand Water of its 16-day planned regulatory inspection and cleaning maintenance of the Hartebeeshoek Reservoir in compliance with the Dam Safety Regulations.

The following reservoirs and meters will be affected:

– Akasia, Akasia East and Akasia West Reservoirs:

Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-JR, Chantelle (all extensions), Florauna, Hartbeeshoek 303-JR, Hartbeeshoek 312-JR, Hartebeeshoek 251-JR, Heatherdale AH, Heatherview (all extensions), Ninapark (all extensions), Plantland 567-JR, Witfontein 301-JR and Zandfontein 317-JR, Doreg Hermon 289-JR, Karenpark (all extensions ), Klerksoord AH, Plantland 644-JR, Rosslyn, Strydfontein 306-JR, The Orchards (all extensions), Farm areas (Akasia), Hartbeeshoek 614-JR, Clarina (all extensions), De Onderstepoort 300-JR, Dorandia, Eldorette (all extensions), Hesteapark (all extensions), Theresapark (all extensions), Winternest AH, Witfontein JRS Ga-Rankuwa East, Ga-Rankuwa West and Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Reservoirs: Ga-Rankuwa (all units), Medunsa 237-JR, Sjambok Zijn Oude Kraal 258-JR, Kafferskraal 308-JR, Ga-Rankuwa view, Kameelfontein 257-JR, Syferfontein 430-JQ, Krelingspost 425-JQ, Uitvalgrond 434-JQ, De Wildt AH, Ga-Rankuwa Z1, Rama 768-JR, Ga-Rankuwa Industrial.

– Kruisfontein Reservoir:

Soshanguve South (all extensions), Soshanguve A, B, TT, VV and XX, Wentzelrust 223-JR, Soshanguve East, Kruisfontein 262-JR, Kruisfontein 259-JR, Klip-kruisfontein 708-JR.

– Klipfontein Reservoir: Klipfontein 268-JR, Klip-kruisfontein 708-JR, Soshanguve South Ext 12, Soshanguve South Ext 13.

– Mabopane Main, Mabopane Res and Mabopane Central Reservoirs: Klippan 102-JR, Mabopane (all extensions), Rietgat 105-JR, Soshanguve (all extensions), Tswaing 149-JR, Winterveldt, Winterveldt AH, Mabopane 702-JR, Nooitgedacht 256-JR.

– Magaliesberg/Rosslyn Reservoir:

Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-Jr, Eldorette 311-Jr, Haakdoornboom 267-Jr, Hartbeesthoek 251- Jr, Hartebeesthoek 303-Jr, Hermon 289-Jr, Karenpark (all extensions), Klerksoord AH, Klerksoord (all extensions), Klipfontein 268-Jr, Rosslyn (all extensions), Rosslyn East (all extensions), The Orchards (all extensions), Witfontein 301- Jr, Witfontein 305-Jr, Clarina Ext 8, Chantelle Ext 41, Farm Areas (Akasia), Moloto.

– Rama City meter: Rama City

– Soshanguve DD Reservoir: Bultfontein 107-JR, Klippan 102-JR, Mabopane Unit CV, New Eersterust (all extensions), Soshanguve (all extensions), Sterkwater 106-JR, Stinkwater, Zoutpan 104-JR, Winterveldt Ext 4

– Soshanguve L Reservoir: De Beers, Kopanong (all extensions), Kruisfontein 359- JR and 262-JR, Onderstepoort 266-JR, Onderstepoort (all extensions), Rietgat 611-JR and Wentzelrust 223-JR, Mabopane S, The Farm 670-JR.

– Plot 56 Strydfontein meter: Fundus AH Ext 0 and Patryshoek AH Ext 0.

– Rosslyn Extension 15 meter: Nkwe Estate.

– RW Direct 2 (SAB): SAB, Rosslyn Industrial area.

– Winterveldt Reservoir: Kromkuil 99-JR, Winterveldt AH, Winterveldt AH Ext 1, Winterveldt 101-JR.

