Collect your SASSA older person’s grant today

If you receive the SASSA Old Age Grant, today — Wednesday, July 2, 2025 — is your official collection day.

Beneficiaries can collect their grants at ATMs, retail stores, or designated SASSA pay points. SASSA has urged recipients not to arrive too early, as payments may not reflect until after processing begins. It’s important to stick to your designated payment date to avoid delays or disappointment.

Other SASSA payment dates for July are:

Disability Grant: Thursday, July 3

Child Support Grant: Friday, July 4

Old Age Grants were increased in April from R2,185 to R2,315 per month, part of government’s effort to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana recently confirmed that social grants remain a priority, with over R284 billion allocated for the 2025/26 period. The number of grant recipients is expected to grow to 19 million this year — a reflection of South Africa’s ageing population and ongoing need for support.

If today is your day, collect safely — and remember, you don’t need to withdraw your full amount at once.

The grant increases that took effect in April were:

Old age grant: increased from R2185 to R2315

War veterans grant: increased from R2205 to R2335

Disability grant: increased from R2185 to R2315

Foster care grant: increased from R1180 to R1250

Care dependency grant: increased from R2185 to R2315

Child support grant: increased from R530 to R560

Grant-in-aid: increased from R530 to R560

