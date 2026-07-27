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Reminder: Here are the SASSA payment dates for August 2026

August SASSA grant payments start next week, but beneficiaries still using Gold Cards are urged to switch to the new Postbank Black Card.

10 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Reminder: Here are the SASSA payment dates for August 2026
Residents are encouraged to take note of the payment dates and plan accordingly. Photo: Stock/Canva

SASSA beneficiaries are reminded that August 2026 grant payments will begin next week, while those still using SASSA Gold Cards have just weeks left to replace them before they stop working.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the following payment dates for August:

  • Older Person’s Grant: Tuesday, August 4
  • Disability Grant: Wednesday, August 5
  • Children’s Grant: Thursday, August 6

At the same time, Postbank is urging beneficiaries who still have SASSA Gold Cards to replace them with the new Postbank Black Cards before the August 31, 2026 deadline.

Postbank has warned that the deadline will not be extended, and beneficiaries who fail to switch to the Black Card before then may be unable to access their grants until they obtain a replacement.

The card replacement is free of charge and can be done at Postbank service points inside selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores. Beneficiaries must bring a valid South African ID or temporary ID when collecting their new card.

To find the nearest card collection point, dial 120355#.

Postbank has also reminded beneficiaries to be alert for scams. Genuine Black Cards have “Postbank” printed on the front, and no forms need to be completed or signed during the replacement process.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55.

If you’d like, I can also turn this into a shorter Facebook or WhatsApp reminder.

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10 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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