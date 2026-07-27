Reminder: Here are the SASSA payment dates for August 2026

SASSA beneficiaries are reminded that August 2026 grant payments will begin next week, while those still using SASSA Gold Cards have just weeks left to replace them before they stop working.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the following payment dates for August:

Older Person’s Grant: Tuesday, August 4

Disability Grant: Wednesday, August 5

Children’s Grant: Thursday, August 6

At the same time, Postbank is urging beneficiaries who still have SASSA Gold Cards to replace them with the new Postbank Black Cards before the August 31, 2026 deadline.

Postbank has warned that the deadline will not be extended, and beneficiaries who fail to switch to the Black Card before then may be unable to access their grants until they obtain a replacement.

The card replacement is free of charge and can be done at Postbank service points inside selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores. Beneficiaries must bring a valid South African ID or temporary ID when collecting their new card.

To find the nearest card collection point, dial 120355#.

Postbank has also reminded beneficiaries to be alert for scams. Genuine Black Cards have “Postbank” printed on the front, and no forms need to be completed or signed during the replacement process.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55.

If you’d like, I can also turn this into a shorter Facebook or WhatsApp reminder.

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