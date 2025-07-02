Former SABC veteran missing from Atteridgeville home

Police in Atteridgeville are seeking the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man.

Former SABC news manager and political reporter Manas Tshungu has been missing for about 10 days now.

He was reported missing from his home on June 23.

According to his wife, Monicah, he had stepped out to start her car. That was the last time he was seen.

“He usually starts the car engine for me to go to work. I thought he was going to start the car and maybe take out trash since it was a Monday.”

She said she realised that he was missing when she finished preparing for work and wanted to tell him that she was about to leave.

“I couldn’t find him. I went around the yard, but he was nowhere to be found,” she said.

Monicah said the family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts, especially given the cold weather conditions.

“It is very difficult, the kids are devastated and we don’t know what to do. We have been looking everywhere,” she said.

This is not the first time that Tshungu has gone missing.

She shared that her husband has been experiencing memory loss.

“The last time he went missing was about four years ago, and he returned home after three days with no recollection of the events.”

Police confirmed that a missing person’s case has been opened and efforts to locate him are underway.

They urged anyone with information regarding Manas Tshungu’s whereabouts to contact the Atteridgeville branch commander on 079 891 4196 or the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.

