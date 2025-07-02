Parts of N1 South to be closed today and tomorrow

Motorists in Pretoria are asked be aware of closures on the N1 South this week.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) issued a notice on X this morning, confirming the full closure of the N1 Southbound at Lynnwood Road on July 2.

The post read, “There will be a full road closure of the N1 South at Lynnwood Road due to road construction from 09:00 to 15:00 today. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Further warnings circulated online indicated that four lanes on the N1 South will be closed throughout the day, with all traffic diverted to the Lynnwood off-ramp during construction hours.

The roadworks are reportedly set to continue on Thursday, with five lanes being closed on the N1 South from about 600m before Rigel Avenue, also from 09:00 to 15:00. Only the left emergency lane will remain open to traffic during this time.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, use alternative routes, and allow extra travel time to avoid heavy delays in the affected areas.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed that it is responsible for the scheduled closures and that the work is currently underway.

“We are aware of the limited closures on the national highway,” said Sanral media relations manager Lwando Mahlasela.

He explained that the closures are necessary for the replacement of overhead gantry signs along the N1.

“This is a delicate and complex procedure which is being carried out during off-peak hours,” said Mahlasela.

He noted that the installation involves the use of cranes and the lifting of heavy signs across the road, which requires temporary restrictions on vehicle movement to ensure public safety.

“The current permits we have for moving the signs only allow us to work during the day, hence the need for the current closures.

We are working to complete the process as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Mahlasela added that the new overhead signs will improve visibility on the freeway, particularly at night, making travel safer for all motorists.

