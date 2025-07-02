Suspect guides police to Lyttelton counterfeit money den

Three suspects were arrested on July 1 when one of them led police to their den in Lyttelton where counterfeit money was being manufactured .

Warrant Officer Marinda Austin said police uncovered the illegal operation during surveillance at a local shopping centre.

She explained that members of the Lyttelton police undercover unit were monitoring activity near the ATMs when they noticed a man acting suspiciously.

“The team decided to approach him and question him regarding his activities,” Austin said.

She said when the officers introduced themselves to the suspect, he immediately became nervous and attempted to move away, however, the officers were able to stop him.

“Police searched the bag the man was carrying, and found a large bundle of cash wrapped in cellophane,” she added.

Upon closer inspection, officers discovered that the top and bottom layers were fake banknotes, while the middle of the stack consisted of blank paper.

Austin mentioned that the police questioned the suspect further, who revealed that he lived nearby and offered to take them to his residence.

“When they reached the house and the suspect opened the door, they discovered two additional individuals inside.”

Officers conducted a search of the property and discovered more counterfeit notes, along with a machine used to print the fake money.

“All the evidence was seized and booked in at the Lyttelton Police Station for safekeeping and further investigation,” Austin said.

She confirmed that all three suspects will be charged with possession of counterfeit money, saying, “Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.”

