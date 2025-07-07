Tshwane crime sweep targets hotspots, 361 arrested

In a bid to combat crime in the Tshwane metro, the SAPS continued with its crime weekend operations.

This weekend’s operation took place from July 5 in Mamelodi East.

According to SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, the operation aimed at addressing crime in the metro.

The operation was a collaborative effort, comprising various law enforcement stakeholders, including SAPS members, the Department of Home Affairs, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Traffic Police, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, and representatives of the local Community Policing Forum.

Marinda emphasised that the combined efforts saw the police arrest 108 suspects for various criminal offences.

Detectives were responsible for the arrests of 253 suspects, including 85 suspects for gender-based violence-related offences, three for murder, and one for attempted murder and armed robbery. Ninety people were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm or common assault, and five for rape.

She said that these results are a direct outcome of planning, strategic deployments, and heightened visibility aimed at reducing crime and continued tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.

“A roadblock with two operational teams deployed across the Mamelodi and Mamelodi East areas resulted in the detention of 41 undocumented foreign nationals, who are currently being processed by immigration authorities,” Marinda explained.

She said that during the operation, 1 100 individuals and 620 vehicles were searched.

A total of 27 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Marinda also highlighted that the results were achieved by the police during the patrols in crime hotspot areas during the operation.

“Targeted patrols were conducted at 18 identified crime hotspots, leading to further arrests and the issuing of fines, including 15 persons for public drinking. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered,” she said.

She added that the traffic enforcement units issued six Aarto infringement notices, totalling R3 750 in fines.

“Liquor compliance inspections were carried out at 18 establishments, resulting in 12 being closed for non-compliance,” she said.

Liquor and two music sound systems were confiscated

Major-General Samuel Thine, Tshwane District police commissioner, thanked all participating stakeholders for their continued co-operation, and commitment to enhancing community safety in Tshwane.

