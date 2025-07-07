Stolen Pretoria vehicle recovered in Limpopo before crossing border

A luxury SUV valued at over R2.5-million, which was stolen in Brooklyn, was recently retrieved, travelling towards the Beitbridge border.

An anti-smuggling operation conducted by the Limpopo provincial police saw officers recovering the SUV along the N1 highway near Polokwane on July 2.

It was a collaborative effort comprising different stakeholders, including the Limpopo SAPS, Shadow Secure Security, Tshimollo Security and Investigations, and Tracker Connect.

According to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, police acted on intelligence regarding a stolen vehicle travelling from Gauteng towards the Beitbridge border.

He said the recovered vehicle matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Pretoria.

“The vehicle matching the description, a white Nissan Patrol V8 5.6, was identified and intercepted near Shell Ultra City within the Westernburg policing area. Further investigation confirmed the vehicle had been stolen in Brooklyn, Pretoria,” Mashaba said.

He said the police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect driving the vehicle.

“A 51-year-old Zimbabwean who was behind the wheel was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.”

Mashaba said the suspect appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on July 4.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the swift recovery of the vehicle and hailed the collaboration that made it possible.

