Help police trace missing Centurion man

Police in Lyttelton are appealing to the public to assist in locating 57-year-old Marius Linde, who went missing on Sunday morning while on his way to church in Irene.

According to Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, Linde was last seen around 08:00, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

“All information possible is being followed up, and police are in contact with the family,” Austin said.

She said police are working tirelessly to trace his whereabouts and urge the community to remain vigilant.

She added that Linde was wearing the same pants seen in a circulated photo of him on social media, but it remains unclear what shirt or shoes he had on at the time.

“He was on his way to church when he disappeared. There are no witnesses, and all information was followed up at the church as well,” she added.

The Lyttelton police are now calling on the public to come forward with any piece of information that might assist in locating him.

“Even the smallest detail may be valuable. Vigilance and co-operation are essential to the success of the investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help locate Marius Linde is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Nkoana on 012 644 8668.

