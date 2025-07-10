Man dies after crashing into tree in Meyerspark

A man died after allegedly losing consciousness behind the wheel and colliding with a tree in Meyerspark on July 9.

This is according to Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (Vemru) spokesperson, Casper Visser.

Visser said they received a call just after 11:00 for a single vehicle accident in Meyerspark.

“On arrival, our members with advanced life support from a private ambulance assessed the patient and found that there were no signs of life. The patient was declared deceased,” Visser said.

He said no one else was injured in the collision.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Netcare911 for assisting the patient and the police and TMPD for being on scene to investigate the cause of the accident,” he said.

ALSO READ: Charred body identified as missing Mamelodi mother

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!