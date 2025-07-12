Mams comedian brings people together with his jokes

An upcoming comedian from Mamelodi would like to use the power of comedy to bring people together.

Sibusiso ‘Sbuda DE’ Thela, (22) a comedian from Mamelodi East Phase 2, said he realised comedy was a great way to express himself and connect with others.

Sbuda DE, who described himself as a comedian, dancer, and actor, said his passion for the arts started at the age of 12 with dancing and four years later, he started pursuing comedy.

He has already made a name for himself with his unique blend of comedy and dance.

Sbuda DE can crack a joke out of anything that comes to mind, like people, objects and animals.

Now, he’s pushing his talent to new heights, bringing laughter and joy to audiences as SBuda DE Comedian.

He said he was inspired by other comedians who have made a significant impact in the industry.

Comedians like Siphumelele ‘Sipho’ Khumalo and Senzeni inspired him as a comedian because of their dedication to the craft and their ability to resonate with audiences.

Sbuda DE said his goal in five years is to share the biggest stages with SA’s great comedians performing at various venues and festivals, and possibly expanding his reach to international audiences.

His message to the youth of Mamelodi is to believe in themselves, follow their dreams, and not to give up.

“Pursue your passions with dedication and perseverance. Surround yourself with positive influences and never give up on your dreams,” he said.

He added that the youth must stay away from drugs and crime.

He encouraged those struggling with drugs and substance abuse to seek help and support.

“There are many resources available, and it’s never too late to make a change. Focus on building a positive and healthy lifestyle, and don’t be afraid to reach out for guidance.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!