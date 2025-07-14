Search for missing Centurion man continues

The search for missing Centurion resident Marius Linde continues, despite false reports claiming that the 57-year-old has been found.

Warrant Officer Marinda Austin confirmed that Linde has not yet been located and that all available information is still being thoroughly followed up.

Linde was last seen on the morning of July 6, while on his way to church in Irene. His whereabouts have been unknown since then.

Austin previously stated that Linde was wearing the same pants seen in a photo circulated on social media, although it remains unclear what shirt or shoes he was wearing at the time.

“He was on his way to church when he disappeared. There are no witnesses, and all information has been followed up at the church as well,” she said.

At the time, she added that police will remain in contact with the family throughout the investigation.

Police have urged the public to come forward with any credible information that might assist in finding Linde.

“Even the smallest detail may be valuable. Vigilance and co-operation are essential to the success of the investigation,” Austin said.

Anyone with information about Marius Linde’s disappearance is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Nkoana on 012 644 8668.

