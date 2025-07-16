Alleged buyer of stolen transformer denied bail, case postponed

A case involving four suspects accused of stealing a transformer from Laudium valued at R7-million, has been postponed to August 5.

This after the fourth suspect, Katlego Molepo (32), from Middelburg appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates’ Court for his bail application on July 11.

Molepo is alleged to be the buyer of the transformer stolen from the Claudius Substation in Laudium.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said, “The matter was postponed to August 5, 2025, for a regional court transfer.”

“The court ruled that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant Molepo bail,” she said, adding that his co-accused, three city officials, were granted bail.

Molepo had handed himself over to police at the Atteridgeville Police Station on July 6.

“The city officials, Kleinbooy Mahlangu (45) from Soshanguve, Thomas Baloi (41) from Pretoria North, and Daniel Kubayi (50) from Hammanskraal were granted bail [on July 8],” said Mahanjana.

The three were arrested on July 1 after a nearly year-long thorough investigation into the transformer theft.

“The four accused are facing charges related to the theft of essential infrastructure,” she said.

She said SAPS and TMPD allegedly responded to a tip-off about a theft in progress at the Claudius Substation on November 7, 2024.

“Upon arrival, they found cranes, trucks, and a City of Tshwane-branded vehicle on site. As no proof of work authorisation could be provided, 11 people were arrested at the scene.”

Mahanjana said 10 individuals were later released from custody.

“Another City of Tshwane official, Madimetja Jacob Malebane (38), who was also arrested at the scene, appeared in court on 28 November 2024 and was released on bail,” she said.

She said during the police investigation, it was discovered that Mahlangu, Baloi, and Kubayi had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

“Warrants of arrest were issued, and the three were arrested at their respective workplaces,” she said.

Mahanjana added that during his bail application, Molepo, through his legal representative, argued that the State had a weak case against him.

“He further claimed he should be released because he is a father of four, has a wife to support, and suffers from a chronic illness,” she said.

She said, however, Prosecutor Grace Komane opposed the application.

She said Komane cited the seriousness of the offence and Molepo’s previous conviction for defrauding the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

“That conviction resulted in a sentence of five years’ direct imprisonment or a fine of R40 000,” she said.

Komane added that Molepo allegedly committed the current offence just ten months after that conviction, showing that he could commit more crimes.

Mahanjana also said the magistrate agreed with the State, adding, “The accused is facing a serious charge. His medical condition can be managed while in custody.”

She said Molepo failed to provide evidence that his children would suffer undue hardship if he were not granted bail.

“There are no substantial or compelling circumstances warranting his release,” she said.

