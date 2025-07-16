Measles outbreak spurs urgent vaccination drive in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Health has intensified public health efforts in response to a surge in measles cases across Gauteng.

Prof Talitha Crowley, a public health expert from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), has also urged a further scale-up of measles vaccinations to help curb the ongoing outbreak.

Crowley, who is the academic division head at the School of Nursing, said Gauteng’s vaccination coverage (reportedly under 75%) is well below the threshold to prevent outbreaks.

“To prevent any measles outbreak, we actually need less than 5% who are not vaccinated in a community. In other words, 95% vaccination coverage.”

In Gauteng, a total of 181 laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported from January 1 to June 13, with many of these cases emanating from the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni districts.

“In Gauteng, districts with high numbers of zero-dose children (those who have received no immunisations) may experience a surge in cases,” said Crowley.

She noted that according to a vaccine hesitancy webinar conducted by the Department of Health last year, in some areas up to 22% of children were unvaccinated.

“Children are routinely vaccinated against measles at six and 12 months as part of South Africa’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation. Catch-up doses are available for those who missed their vaccinations, with no upper age limit.”

Despite being vaccine-preventable, measles continues to pose a serious health threat, particularly to young children and vulnerable communities.

She warned that it is not just a childhood illness, but it is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to severe complications and even death.

It spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours, making it alarmingly easy to contract.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure, beginning with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, a distinctive red rash emerges on the face and spreads across the body.

“By the time the rash appears, the person is already in the most contagious phase. Complications from measles can be devastating. The virus damages the lining of the skin, gut, lungs, eyes, and sometimes the liver and brain, while also weakening the immune system,” explained Crowley.

“This can lead to diarrhoea, pneumonia, blindness, encephalitis, and even death. Children under two, those who are malnourished, and immuno-suppressed individuals are especially at risk.”

As for prevention, vaccination remains the most effective defence, said Crowley. “One dose of the measles vaccine offers about 93% protection, and two doses increase this to around 97%.”

While rare, vaccinated individuals can still contract measles, but their symptoms are usually mild and less likely to spread.

Crowley advised: “If symptoms appear, seek medical attention immediately and inform your healthcare provider. Measles is a notifiable condition in South Africa. With vigilant immunisation efforts and public awareness, measles can be controlled and lives can be saved.”

From January to June, 379 laboratory-confirmed measles cases and 409 rubella cases were reported by the Measles Reference Laboratory at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

Measles surveillance using wastewater has identified evidence of measles predominance in Gauteng, with sporadic detections in other provinces.

