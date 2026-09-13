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Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

A Pretoria man who died in an accident on Saturday, is remembered as a kind-hearted and well-mannered man who was loved by all.

4 hours ago
Corné Van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday
Jean-Pierre Hanke died in a scooter accident on Voortrekker Drive just weeks before his 40th birthday. Photo: Supplied.

A Pretoria man died in a scooter accident on Steve Biko drive on Saturday, just weeks before he was due to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The accident happened on Saturday morning and resulted in several lanes being closed for hours while emergency services attended to the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Best Care Ambulance Services Xander Loubser said the accident happened around 08:00 on the corner of Steve Biko Drive and Naude Street.

“Paramedics who live in the vicinity heard the accident and immediately responded. The man sustained head injuries and several bone fractures.”

He said the man was declared dead on the scene.

Loubser added that no other injuries were reported on the scene.

Jean-Pierre Hanke has been remembered as a kind-hearted man who was loved by everyone who knew him.

Hanke would have celebrated his 40th birthday on September 26.

His aunt, Rozita Bester, described him as a kind and well-mannered person.

“He had a kind heart and such good manners. He was loved by all,” she said.

Hanke was unmarried and did not have any children.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
4 hours ago
Corné Van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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