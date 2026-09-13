Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

A Pretoria man died in a scooter accident on Steve Biko drive on Saturday, just weeks before he was due to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The accident happened on Saturday morning and resulted in several lanes being closed for hours while emergency services attended to the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Best Care Ambulance Services Xander Loubser said the accident happened around 08:00 on the corner of Steve Biko Drive and Naude Street.

“Paramedics who live in the vicinity heard the accident and immediately responded. The man sustained head injuries and several bone fractures.”

He said the man was declared dead on the scene.

Loubser added that no other injuries were reported on the scene.

Jean-Pierre Hanke has been remembered as a kind-hearted man who was loved by everyone who knew him.

Hanke would have celebrated his 40th birthday on September 26.

His aunt, Rozita Bester, described him as a kind and well-mannered person.

“He had a kind heart and such good manners. He was loved by all,” she said.

Hanke was unmarried and did not have any children.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.