Rand Water wraps up O2 pipeline repairs

Water supply is expected to gradually recover in affected parts of Tshwane, after Rand Water completed critical maintenance work on its O2 pipeline in the early hours of Friday.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo confirmed that the leak repair was completed at 02:00 on Friday and that the Palmiet Pumping Station has begun pumping water into the pipeline.

“We are pleased to report that work on the O2 pipeline leak repair was successfully completed in the early hours of this morning,” said Maroo.

She explained that while the pipeline has been recharged and pumping resumed, water supply to affected areas will not be restored immediately.

“It’s important to remember that once maintenance is completed, the water supply system takes time to recover and build capacity,” she said. “Low-lying areas will recover first, while high-lying areas may experience longer delays.”

This update follows a major water supply shutdown, which began on July 15.

The Tshwane metro had previously advised residents that water supply disruptions would occur for about three days to allow Rand Water to conduct permanent repairs on the O2 pipeline, which had been temporarily patched in the past.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed earlier that the shutdown was part of the water utility’s strategic preparations for the upcoming higher demand period starting in August.

“This essential work will affect those of Tshwane’s reservoirs and meters supplied by the Klipfontein, Brakfontein, and Haartebeeshoek Reservoirs,” Mashigo said.

The shutdown saw widespread disruptions across numerous regions and suburbs supplied by these reservoirs.

Affected areas experienced either low pressure or a complete water outage.

The following reservoirs and meters supplied by the Haartebeeshoek Reservoir were affected:

