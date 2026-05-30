Water: Some Pretoria areas face low pressure, residents urged to continue using water sparingly

Some parts of Pretoria are experiencing low water pressure while the Tshwane metro continues to monitor recovery of its distribution network closely.

This follows the successful completion of phase one of Rand Water’s planned maintenance work.

Although pumping operations have resumed and are running at around 89%, the metro warned that reservoirs, water towers and bulk pipelines still need time to replenish and stabilise before normal pressure can be restored across all areas.

Rand Water will carry out intermittent maintenance through to 19 July. The work is expected to affect large parts of Pretoria and surrounding areas.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said recovery of the network is ongoing, with some regions showing stronger progress than others.

“While pumping has resumed at 89%, reservoirs, towers and bulk pipelines are still in the process of replenishing and stabilising storage levels across the system,” he said.

According to the metro, Region 3 remains stable, with most reservoirs maintaining healthy storage levels and no major supply concerns currently reported.

Region 6 has also largely recovered, although the metro is continuing to monitor the Mamelodi R4, Koedoesnek LL and Eersterust reservoirs to ensure recovery stays on track.

Region 4 is generally stable, but certain systems are recovering more slowly.

“Residents supplied from Pretoriusrand, Heuweloord, Laudium, Louwlardia and The Reeds reservoirs may continue to experience low water pressure as reservoir levels gradually improve,” Mashigo explained.

The greatest challenges remain in Region 1, where several reservoirs and towers are still recording low storage levels.

Low levels continue to be recorded at the Soshanguve L Tower, Winterveldt Reservoir, Ga-Rankuwa East North and South reservoirs, Mabopane Main Reservoir, Mabopane Reservoir, and the Magaliesberg/Rosslyn North East system.

As a result, residents in Mabopane, Winterveldt and parts of Soshanguve may continue to experience low pressure or intermittent supply until the network fully recovers.

The metro stressed that the restoration of pumping operations does not immediately return supply to normal in all affected areas.

“Reservoirs, towers and pipelines require time to recover before normal distribution pressures can be fully restored across the network,” Mashigo said.

Residents are urged to continue using water sparingly and only for essential domestic purposes to support the recovery process and help stabilise the system.

Further updates will be provided as recovery efforts continue across the city’s water network.

The metro also revealed that the Attridgeville High-Level Reservoir is empty. Residents can collect water from stationary tankers at:

Leratong Hospice

Kalafong Heights Park

Attridgeville Spar

Lucas Moripe Stadium

Pick n Pay (corner of Seeiso and Mokobane streets)

Nkomo Mall

Tlale Circle

Sibasa Shops

Serote Park

Maroe Park

Saulsville Arena

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