Silverton police launch manhunt after female Uber driver robbed at gunpoint

The Silverton police are searching for two men following the armed robbery of a female Uber driver in Nellmapius on Wednesday, 27 May.

The attack, which was recorded by the vehicle’s dashcam and widely circulated on social media, shows the suspects entering the car, producing a firearm, robbing the driver and fleeing on foot.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the robbery occurred at about 18:45 after the woman responded to a trip request in the Nellmapius area.

The complainant was operating as an Uber driver when she arrived at the pick-up point and was approached by two unknown men.

“Before entering the vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly asked the other whether the complainant was the correct driver, to which the second suspect confirmed,” van Dyk said.

The two men then entered the vehicle and the trip proceeded.

While they were travelling, the passenger in the front suddenly produced a firearm and threatened the victim.

Footage circulating online appears to show one suspect pointing the weapon at the terrified victim while demanding money.

Van Dyk said the suspects instructed the victim to open her banking app and transfer an undisclosed sum to them. They also stole a Huawei cellphone before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.

“We confirm that no arrests have been made and that the suspects remain at large,” van Dyk said.

A case of robbery with a firearm has been opened and investigations are ongoing.

Van Dyk urged anyone with information that could assist in identifying or locating the suspects to contact Silverton police.

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