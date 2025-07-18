Tribunal to ensure urban development becomes more transparent

On July 15, the metro embarked on a project to promote transparency in urban development with the launch of the Strategic Land Development Tribunal (SLDT).

The SLDT operates under the leadership of the MMC for Housing and Human Settlements, Aaron Maluleka.

According to the MMC’s spokesperson, Melandre Frost, the tribunal is a framework designed to ensure transparency in the metro.

“This structure ensures that decisions are made with due consideration of public participation, legal compliance, and the metro’s developmental objectives, as outlined in the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and Municipal Spatial Development Framework,” she said.

Frost emphasised that the multiparty coalition government remains dedicated in its commitment to service delivery and good governance.

“The SLDT’s work is a key component of this commitment, ensuring that land development processes are conducted with integrity, efficiency, and responsiveness to the needs of Tshwane’s residents and stakeholders.”

She said the structure includes proportional representation from Council.

“In April this year, Mayor Nasiphi Moya appointed the current committee.

“He (Maluleka) is tasked with ensuring fair, lawful, and efficient decision-making on land development matters, in line with relevant legislation,” she said.

Frost added that a quorum of two members will enable the tribunal to operate efficiently while maintaining strict oversight.

“The MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, serves as an alternate member and alternate chairperson.”

She added that the tribunal also has representation from the office of the mayor and the governance support officer.

“The SLDT’s composition reflects a commitment to balanced and accountable governance.”

She said the tribunal’s processes will strictly adhere to the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act of 2000.

“The processes are guaranteeing procedural fairness, and all decisions will align with the metro-approved policies and legislative mandates.”

She said administrative support from group legal and secretariat services will also promote transparency and compliance.

Frost called on all stakeholders to engage constructively with the tribunal as the metro works to advance sustainable and inclusive development.

