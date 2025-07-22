Man arrested over tampering of power lines in Elandspoort

Ward 1 councillor, Leon Kruyshaar, has expressed his concern at the ongoing spate of cable theft incidents in the west of Pretoria.

This follows the arrest of a 33-year-old suspected of tampering with municipal infrastructure by the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) cable theft unit.

According to a social media post by the TMPD, said a man was apprehended in Elandspoort in the west of Pretoria, after receiving a tip-off on July 19.

“TMPD members responded to a complaint in Elandspoort. Upon arrival, a suspect was found in the act of tampering with essential infrastructure.”

The suspect was arrested and detained at a local police station.

Kruyshaar said cable theft continued to be a recurring struggle for the west of Pretoria.

He reported that on Van Der Hoff Road near the Zandfontein Substation, four feeders were reported to be down on July 21.

“It’s just almost no chance that four feeders go down at the same time. Maybe one, but not four.

“These cables have been stolen on numerous occasions. Just in the last month, I think this is the fourth time they’ve been stolen.

“This matter needs to be escalated to the cable theft team. We need to make this a priority, stop the cable theft in this area, because it’s really an inconvenience to consumers and factories in the area.

“Those who don’t have generators either have to close down for the day or work with the inconvenience and suffer financial losses,” Kruyshaar said.

Estimations are that South Africa loses more than R500-million every year due to cable theft and vandalism of municipal infrastructure.

Residents can report any suspicious behaviour to 012 358 7095/6.

