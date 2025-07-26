Police raid Olievenhoutbosch site manufacturing counterfeit money, suspect flees

Police are searching for an unidentified man who fled from a raid at a counterfeit manufacturing site in Olievenhoutbosch today.

According to police the raid follows the service crime intelligence receiving information on a dwelling in Olievenhoutbosch’s Chuba Informal Settlement believed to be used in the manufacturing and storage of counterfeit currency.

Tshwane Flying Squad spokesperson Sergeant Alfred Makwati Legodi said when police arrived, a suspect fled on foot and managed to evade capture.

“Upon arrival at the identified location, the suspect; an African male fled the scene on foot. A search of the premises led to the discovery of an undisclosed quantity of counterfeit money concealed in plastic bags inside the shack.”

He said the counterfeit money was seized and booked as an exhibit at Olivenhoutbosch SAPS.

He said no arrests were also made in connection with the operation.

“We are appealing to the public to assist in locating the suspect involved in the counterfeit money operation.

“If you have any information, please contact Olievenhoutbosch SAPS or call the SAPS Crime Stop line at 10111. Your information can make a difference.”

Legodi said the Tshwane Flying Squad is committed to restoring law and order, whether it’s taking down counterfeit crime or removing reckless drivers from our streets.

