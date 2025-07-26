Atteridgeville artist uses passion to build a career

An artist from Atteridgeville is using his passion for music to build a career for himself.

From a very young age, 31-year-old Lindokuhle Dlamini, known by his stage name, ‘Rome’, had already discovered that he had a passion for music and was determined to make it in the industry.

Speaking to Rekord, he reflected on, and shared his journey in music production.

Rome said he is a DJ and producer of the Private school amapiano genre, which he described as a blend of amapiano and soulful beats.

“It was influenced by my background of listening to gospel and the era of deep house which had a lot of musicality,” he said.

He grew up listening to his mother’s gospel playlists from Joyous Celebration and watching music production stars like DJ Fresh perform on TV.

“They were my inspiration and as I grew older, I knew that I wanted to be like the artists I always watched and listened to,” he said.

Rome’s music blends soulful elements with beats, creating a unique feel that combines deep house and gospel.

“I merge the sound of a piano or saxophone with the log drum of amapiano to make a sound that can connect with the listeners’ spirit in different ways,” he said.

He said his music is inspired by his and other people’s stories and experiences, including issues around his community.

“Most of my music is produced in such a way that other people can get not only be entertained but also relate to it and connect with it as they enjoy it.”

He shared that he recently released his first solo album titled Nomthandazo, which features 18 tracks.

“Nta Mi Kuma is one of the singles that has had the most listenership on the album.”

He confirmed he plans to do music videos for the album soon, saying, “I’m currently promoting the album, doing an album tour and participating in radio interviews.”

Rome said over the years on his journey he has seen a lot of growth in himself, and doors of opportunities have been opening for him.

He highlighted one of the key milestones in his career: “We did a remake of the iconic song, Not Yet Uhuru and it was approved, so we were able to make it official”.

He said he has had opportunities to work with well-known personalities in the industry and also enhance his career and skills by studying further.

“I have had the opportunity to study music through the DJ Fresh bursary and have had features on Channel O,” he said.

He added he had the pleasure of being invited on air by major radio stations, and having his music played on many platforms.

Rome expressed optimism that in the next few years, his music career will be in the mainstream industry.

“I feel that my music is currently at the level of what is considered best in the country right now and I am ready to play on that stage.”

He shared that although being independent is not easy, it has taught him a lot.

“I learnt how to figure out things, I researched how to submit my work through distributors and how to pitch it in ways that would interest them,” he said.

He encouraged aspiring young artists to begin with what they have, saying, “Don’t wait for the day you will get professional equipment, I started with a home theatre system before having proper studio monitors.”

He emphasised the importance of being yourself, emphasising, “Do what speaks to you, don’t try to conform to what is happening or trending in the industry.

“Stick to who you are and what you believe in because that will get you further.”

