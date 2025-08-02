Father dead, mother critically injured in domestic violence shooting in Elardus Park

A mother is fighting for her life and a father is dead after a domestic dispute turned violent in the early hours of Saturday morning at their Elardus Park home. Their teenage daughter, who was asleep during the shooting, is now in the care of trauma counsellors.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the shooting happened at approximately 03:30 on Saturday morning.

“Members of the Lyttelton SAPS responded to a report of a shooting incident at a residence in Rietvalleirand, Elardus Park.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members were met by security and emergency medical personnel, who confirmed that a woman had sustained four gunshot wounds to the upper body.

“She was stabilised on the scene and airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.”

Van Dyk said preliminary investigations revealed the body of a man, who was found deceased at the scene with a visible gunshot wound to the head.

“A 9mm pistol was recovered next to his body, along with several live rounds and spent cartridges believed to have been discharged from the same firearm.”

Medical officials declared the man dead at the scene.

“The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was at home during the incident but was asleep in her bedroom at the time. She was unharmed and has since been placed in the care of trauma counsellors, as there is currently no immediate family available in Pretoria.”

He furthermore added that the 15-year-old daughter said her mother had recently returned home late after attending a work-related training session.

“It is believed that this led to an argument between the victim and the suspect. The daughter reported that she later awoke to the sound of gunshots, but was unable to confirm the exact events that followed.

“Crime scene experts attended to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. The firearm was seized and will be sent for ballistic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and have opened an inquest docket relating to the suspected suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or domestic violence in South Africa, help is available:

You can contact Lifeline South Africa at 0861 322 322 for 24/7 emotional support and counselling. Childline South Africa offers free assistance for children and teenagers at 0800 055 555.

The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre can be reached at 0800 428 428 or by dialing 1207867# from a cellphone.

For text-based support via WhatsApp, message 083 765 1235. All services are confidential and available nationwide.

Also read: Child kidnappings on the rise in Pretoria – Parents urged to stay vigilant

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.