Child kidnappings on the rise in Pretoria – Parents urged to stay vigilant

Pretoria is facing a disturbing surge in child kidnappings, with recent police statistics revealing a sharp increase in reported cases.

As fear grows among families, authorities are urging parents to remain alert and take proactive steps to protect their children from falling victim to these crimes.

Here are the hotspots for kidnappings in Pretoria according to the latest crime stats:

Kidnapping Stats: Pretoria and Surrounds (Q4 2024/2025)

Police Station Kidnapping Cases (Jan–Mar 2025)

Pretoria Central 22

Pretoria West 12

Brooklyn 8

Garsfontein 5

Sunnyside 20

Silverton 5

Villieria 4

Wonderboompoort 3

Boschkop (includes Mooikloof, Equestria, etc.) 3

Akasia 13

Erasmia 7

Hercules 6

Pretoria Central and Sunnyside were the top two stations for reported kidnappings in the city during this period.

Last month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and Midrand Constituency Head, Michael Sun, said Gauteng is officially the epicentre of kidnapping in South Africa, with more than half of the country’s kidnappings taking place in the province.

He said criminals are exploiting the dating apps to lure and forcibly take unsuspecting victims.

“Another alarming trend involves foreign African nationals who use kidnapping to settle commercial disputes.

“In many of these cases, the victims or their families refuse to cooperate with the police, hampering efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Sun said these methods are evident in the sickening story of Olerato Mongale, who met her gruesome end on a first date.

“There is also a high-profile incident where a well-known businessman and philanthropist was abducted on May 27 in Pretoria West.

“A gang of armed assailants rammed into his vehicle and forcibly took him. Despite these terrifying incidents, Premier Panyaza Lesufi has been silent and actionless.

“His promise of high-end technology and Crime Prevention Wardens, known as “ Amapanyaza” for fighting crime is not paying off for residents.”

What defines a kidnapping?

According to South African law, kidnapping is a separate crime from abduction.

Abduction:

Abduction is the unlawful taking of a minor from their parent or guardian for marriage or sexual exploitation.

Kidnapping:

A kidnapping, however, is when a child is detained, taken away, and held for ransom money.

What to do if your child is kidnapped :

The first 24 hours are crucial, and if you take action as soon as possible, it drastically improves the chances of the authorities finding a missing child:

Find a recent and clear photograph of your child. Make sure his/her face is visible.

Go to your nearest police station immediately to open a case (produce the photograph). There is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Provide a clear description of the child (age, height and weight). Mention what the child was wearing when you last saw them and point out if the child has any distinctive features or marks (such as a scar, or birthmark)

Complete and sign a SAPS 55 (A) form and make sure you get the investigating officer’s contact details. Reach out to other organisations or NGOs that assist with finding missing children. For example, ICE Community Network can support by distributing flyers with all the relevant information to their volunteers, the media and social networks to help locate the missing person. They also remain in contact with the family and police if they received any tip-offs or leads.

Stay in contact with the investigating officer and let them know if you have received any u seful information that can assist with the search.

Get professional psychological help. Dealing with a child going missing is emotionally taxing and strenuous, so it is best to have someone to talk to.

Also read: Hero father who was killed protecting his family to be laid to rest next week

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.