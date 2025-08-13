Drones hunt down armed robbers in a midnight police chase near Cullinan

A multidisciplinary operation team from Cullinan police, with the help of drone surveillance, successfully located two armed suspects trying to flee the scene of an armed robbery.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Connie Moganedi said the two armed robbers, aged between 30 and 40, were caught in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Kaalfontein.

Moganedi said the operation was executed by the Proshield Drone Unit, Proshield Tactical Unit, Echo-1 Security, the Cullinan Reaction Unit (CRU), and Cullinan police officers.

“A co-ordinated tactical response led to their swift arrest and the recovery of a loaded firearm.

“The firearms will be sent to ballistic testing to find out whether it was used in [other] serious and violent crimes,” said Moganedi.

Further investigations will be conducted to determine if the suspects can be linked to a series of armed robbery cases across the region.

The acting station commander of Cullinan SAPS, Captain FG Mahlangu, commended the outstanding efforts of the operational team that arrested the two suspects.

Mahlangu said the Cullinan police management believes the arrest will send a strong message to others who may think of committing similar offences.

The Cullinan police encouraged the public to have a good working relationship with the police, and advised residents to report any suspicious-looking people to the police by dialling 08600 10 111.

