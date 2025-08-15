Here is your latest weather forecast for the weekend, Pretoria

Pretoria’s weekend weather will bring a tale of two days — starting with a cloudy, cooler Saturday that may see a few light showers in the afternoon, before clearing up for a bright and sunny Sunday perfect for outdoor plans.

VoxWeather forcaster Michelle du Plessis said the temperature looks comfortable (around 24°C) with partly cloudy conditions and a few thunderstorms that may develop.

“The thunderstorms are mainly expected on Saturday, but there is also a chance on Sunday.”

Weekend weather snap

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will reach around 23 °C (73 °F), dropping to a low of 10 °C (50 °F).

Sunday brings a welcome shift—mostly sunny and pleasant, with similar high temperatures near 23 °C and lows around 10 °C (49 °F).

#weatherupdate #weekendweather #friday #thunderstorms ♬ original sound – The Weather Girls @vox_weather_girls 15 August 2025 | Vox Weather Forecast 🌫️ Cool, cloudy, and foggy conditions are expected in the south-western Cape. ⛈️ Thunderstorms are once again expected in the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Eastern Cape, becoming scattered along the southern and eastern coasts as well as around Lesotho, where snow is also likely. 🌤️ Mild to warm conditions will prevail across most regions, except in the south-west. 🔥FIRE DANGER WARNINGS: 🔥 Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, north-western parts of Free State and western parts of North West. #VoxWeatherGirls

