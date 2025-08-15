News

Here is your latest weather forecast for the weekend, Pretoria

Pretoria residents can expect a mixed bag this weekend, with a cloudy and cooler Saturday giving way to sunny, pleasant conditions on Sunday.

14 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here is your latest weather forecast. Photo: Stock

Pretoria’s weekend weather will bring a tale of two days — starting with a cloudy, cooler Saturday that may see a few light showers in the afternoon, before clearing up for a bright and sunny Sunday perfect for outdoor plans.

VoxWeather forcaster Michelle du Plessis said the temperature looks comfortable (around 24°C) with partly cloudy conditions and a few thunderstorms that may develop.

“The thunderstorms are mainly expected on Saturday, but there is also a chance on Sunday.

Weekend weather snap

  • Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will reach around 23 °C (73 °F), dropping to a low of 10 °C (50 °F).
  • Sunday brings a welcome shift—mostly sunny and pleasant, with similar high temperatures near 23 °C and lows around 10 °C (49 °F).

Watch the forecast here:

@vox_weather_girls 15 August 2025 | Vox Weather Forecast 🌫️ Cool, cloudy, and foggy conditions are expected in the south-western Cape. ⛈️ Thunderstorms are once again expected in the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Eastern Cape, becoming scattered along the southern and eastern coasts as well as around Lesotho, where snow is also likely. 🌤️ Mild to warm conditions will prevail across most regions, except in the south-west. 🔥FIRE DANGER WARNINGS: 🔥 Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, north-western parts of Free State and western parts of North West. #VoxWeatherGirls #weatherupdate #weekendweather #friday #thunderstorms ♬ original sound – The Weather Girls

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
