High-speed chase in Centurion ends in crash and four arrests

A high-speed chase in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon came to a dramatic end when a stolen vehicle collided with poles and a fence at the corner of Van Ryneveld and Hertzog Streets.

According to Dean Slater, spokesperson of Emergency Medical Solutions, they assisted on the scene at around 14:30 on Wednesday.

Two suspects were arrested immediately on the scene, while a police helicopter assisted in tracking down and apprehending two more who fled on foot.

“No injuries were reported. Multiple emergency and security services, including SAPS, Emergency Medical Solutions, and Tracker, responded to the incident.”

