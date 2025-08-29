Local newsNews

Good News: Fuel prices set to drop for motorists in September

Pretoria motorists can expect welcome relief at the pumps in September as fuel prices are set to drop. Here is everything you should know.

Good News: Fuel prices set to drop for motorists in September
Here is what Pretoria motorists can expect. Photo: Stock

Pretoria motorists are in for some good news this September as both petrol and diesel prices are expected to decrease.

The drop comes on the back of a stronger exchange rate and lower global oil prices, offering drivers long-awaited relief at the pumps.

According to Central Energy Fund (CEF) data from the third week of August, petrol prices are expected to see a slight decrease, while diesel is on track for a more significant cut.

These are the projections at mid-month:

  • Petrol 93: decrease of 14 cents per litre
  • Petrol 95: decrease of 6 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): decrease of 51 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): decrease of 52 cents per litre
  • Illuminating paraffin: decrease of 36 cents per litre

The expected cuts are mainly driven by a drop in global oil prices, which have fallen by about 10% this year — with August trading lower than July.

