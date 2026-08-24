Metro steps up title deed drive as thousands remain uncollected

The Tshwane Metro has issued 2 821 title deeds to beneficiaries during the 2025/26 financial year as part of efforts to reduce its outstanding title deed backlog and ensure qualifying residents have legally recognised ownership of their homes.

The metro currently has 4 583 uncollected title deeds, according to MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka.

Maluleka said the metro had reduced its backlog by 53% since July 2020, while continuing initiatives to help beneficiaries obtain their outstanding title deeds.

The title deeds issued during the 2025/26 financial year were distributed across several areas of the city. Soshanguve recorded the highest number, with 1 362 title deeds issued, followed by New Eersterus with 549, and Olievenhoutbosch with 216.

Other areas that received title deeds included Winterveldt (126), Ga-Rankuwa (94), Mamelodi (142), Hammanskraal (60), Atteridgeville (44), and Nellmapius (85).

The metro said the issuing of title deeds forms part of its broader efforts to ensure that beneficiaries of government subsidised housing receive the ownership documents to which they are entitled.

“A title deed provides beneficiaries with legal proof of ownership and gives families greater security and certainty regarding their homes,” said Maluleka.

According to the MMC, several factors have contributed to title deeds remaining uncollected. These include the illegal sale of stands, estates that have not been administered, beneficiaries who cannot be traced and beneficiaries who simply did not collect their documents.

To address the outstanding deeds, the metro said it issues calling letters to beneficiaries and holds events where title deeds are handed over directly to residents.

The department held eight title deed events during the 2025/26 financial year, including its ongoing Title Deed Friday initiative, where Maluleka handed over title deeds to beneficiaries.

“We also use various social media platforms to encourage beneficiaries to collect their title deeds from the regional municipal offices,” said Maluleka.

The metro also works with ward councillors to reach beneficiaries and encourage them to collect their documents.

The Title Deed Friday initiative further gives the metro an opportunity to engage directly with communities and assist residents who may experience difficulties obtaining or collecting their title deeds.

The metro said residents are encouraged to visit their local municipal offices to collect their title deeds.

“We will continue issuing title deeds as and when they are processed and available,” said Maluleka.

The metro said title deeds are an important part of establishing secure and sustainable communities, as legal ownership provides families with an asset that can be passed on to future generations.

Maluleka said the metro would continue working with relevant stakeholders to ensure outstanding title deeds are processed and handed over to beneficiaries.

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