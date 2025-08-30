Local newsNews

One seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident on N1 South

A motorist was left with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle accident on the N1 South near the R21 interchange on Friday evening.

Emergency crews on scene after a multi-vehicle crash on the N1 South near the R21 interchange on Friday evening. Photo: Supplied

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the N1 South near the R21 interchange on Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson of Emergency Medical Solutions, Dean Slater, the accident was reported at around 18:50.

“At approximately 18:50, Emergency Medical Solutions received a call for a multiple vehicle incident where one car had rolled on the N1 South before the R21 Interchange.”

He said an ambulance and an advanced Life support paramedic were immediately dispatched.

“One patient had sustained severe injuries and was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby facility under the care of the ALS paramedic.”

