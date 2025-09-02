Crocodile attack survivor dives back into life — swimming again, awaiting new arm

Seven-year-old Johandré Blom, who bravely survived a crocodile attack earlier this year, is showing incredible resilience as he continues his recovery.

Johandré was playing in shallow water on Friday, March 21, 2025 during a family fishing trip at the Emanzini Fishing Resort at Roodekopjes Dam near Brits when a crocodile suddenly attacked, ripping off his arm.

The boys were only a few metres away from where their fathers were fishing when a massive crocodile lunged and grabbed Johandré.

His friend Dylan screamed and tried to pull him back, while Johandré’s father, Corné, immediately leapt into the water to save him.

After being spun around by the crocodile, Corné managed to pull Johandré free, but his left arm had been torn off.

He was rushed to ICU in critical condition, and his family—who do not have medical aid—have been faced with mounting hospital and rehabilitation costs estimated at over R1 million.

Despite everything he has been through, Johandré’s love for water has not faded. His family says he has started swimming lessons — determined to overcome the fear many would expect after such a traumatic event.

“Our newest challenge is to learn to swim, because even after everything, he still loves water,” they shared.

Another milestone is just around the corner: in two weeks, Johandré will receive his new prosthetic arm. Several fittings have already been completed, and he can hardly wait to show it off in a special video update.

His parents say his wounds have healed well, and he has returned to school, adjusting to daily challenges with a smile.

They describe him as “himself again” — full of joy and energy, never letting anything hold him back.

“Johandré surprises us more every single day,” his family added, thanking supporters for their love, prayers and patience.

