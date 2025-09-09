Samsung Launches the All-New Galaxy A07: Built for Every Challenge

South Africa – 09 September 2025 – Samsung Electronics officially launched the Galaxy A07 on 1 September 2025, the latest addition to its popular Galaxy A Series range. Designed to be tough, reliable, and immersive, the Galaxy A07 is built to deliver creativity and affordability, it’s the first love for a new generation of mobile users.

With its durable design, slim and sleek appearance, big immersive screen, and ample storage, the new Galaxy A07 is made to support cost-conscious South Africans seeking a reliable, feature rich device through everyday milestones.

Understanding that affordability is key for first-time smartphone owners, the Galaxy A07 delivers advanced technology accessible to more South Africans. The Galaxy A Series is often the very first smartphone for young people, one they can truly call their own. The first binge-watch, the first win. Owning the Galaxy A07 is the beginning of independence, self-expression, and connection. Durable enough to handle the daily grind, powerful enough to keep up with ambition, and affordable enough to put it within reach, it’s the kind of first smartphone you never forget. The one you always look back on as your first love – your first Galaxy.

“Samsung’s Galaxy A Series has always been about empowering young people to own their journeys with devices that deliver both performance and style,” says Justin Hume, Vice President: Mobile eXperience at Samsung Africa. “The new Galaxy A07 embodies that vision – it’s durable, powerful, and ready to stand by your side through every challenge. We believe it will be the smartphone that many young people will fall in love with, not just because of how it looks, but because of how it supports their everyday hustle.”

The Galaxy A07 blends affordable innovation with the performance and durability that Samsung is known for:

Tough and Durable – IP54-rated splash and dust resistance ensures the device can keep up with busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

– IP54-rated splash and dust resistance ensures the device can keep up with busy, on-the-go lifestyles. 6.7” Big Screen – A large, immersive, and bright 90Hz display that is perfect for streaming content, gaming, split-screen multitasking, or digital art creation.

– A large, immersive, and bright 90Hz display that is perfect for streaming content, gaming, split-screen multitasking, or digital art creation. Large Storage and Memory – 128GB of internal memory with 4+4GB RAM provides plenty of room for photos, apps, and videos, while keeping performance smooth.

– of internal memory with provides plenty of room for photos, apps, and videos, while keeping performance smooth. Power That Lasts – A long-lasting battery[1] designed to keep up with busy student life and endless scrolling.

Whether it’s watching your favourite series, staying productive on the go, or creating viral-worthy content, the Galaxy A07 is always ready for action.

The Galaxy A07 is designed for those navigating the exciting challenges of school, work, or creative exploration. As students, young professionals, and creators chase their goals, the Galaxy A07 promises to be the device that keeps pace with their ambition.

More than just a phone, the Galaxy A07 is an everyday companion – reliable, sleek, and powerful enough to handle whatever comes next.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is available at Samsung retail and online stores, Samsung Shop App, retailers and network operators.

[1] Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.