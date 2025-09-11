Four suspected house robbers shot and killed in shootout on N14

Four suspected house robbers were shot and killed during a shootout with police on the N14 highway near Heuweloord, Centurion, on Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report in Rekord’s possession, several police units were alerted to a group of suspects involved in house robberies throughout Gauteng.

The robberies were committed particularly in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

On Thursday afternoon, units on the lookout for the suspects’ vehicle, a Hyundai Accent, spotted four individuals inside the car, which had false registration plates, travelling on the R55.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, resulting in all four suspects being fatally wounded and declared dead on the scene.

Multiple unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered, along with the vehicle that police had been seeking.

According to the report, the suspects are linked to over 18 house robberies that have occurred in recent months.

Police have yet to provide further comment.

