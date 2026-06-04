Police hunt dangerous robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who escaped custody and is wanted in connection with a series of crimes, including business robberies.

Anyone with information about the suspect, Hemetic Kopana Manana, is asked to contact police immediately.

According to police spokesperson Johan van Dyk, Manana is believed to frequent the Soshanguve and Mamelodi areas. Residents are warned not to approach or confront him.

“Manana is regarded as dangerous and members of the public are strongly advised not to approach him,” said Van Dyk.

Community members are asked to report any information about his whereabouts directly to investigators.

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Tshwane District Detective Commander, Colonel MW Molaudi, on 082 822 8368,” said Van Dyk.

Authorities have assured residents that information shared with police will be handled discreetly.

“All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Van Dyk said.

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